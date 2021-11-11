NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Borough Street Department started planting 20 trees in Pineknotter Park and the Point on Wednesday.
Street Department Manager Vernon Morgan said the trees were picked up from Schichtel’s Nursery in Williamsport on Wednesday morning. Eighteen trees will be planted in Pineknotter Park and two will be planted at the Point.
“These will look great next year when they start blooming,” Morgan said.
Dozens of trees were cut down in March and April due to disease and decay, which left the trees in danger of falling over if left unchecked. Crews from Hoffman Brothers Lumber, of Richfield, cut the trees down at no cost to the borough and took the wood, but left limbs for residents to use as firewood.
Borough Manager Jan Bowman said she applied for new trees through Bare Root Tree Grant Program with TreePennsylvania, also known as the Pennsylvania Urban and Community Forestry Council, a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing forests throughout Pennsylvania’s urban landscape.
The trees come from a nursery in New York and would be shipped to Williamsport for borough officials to pick up, said Bowman.
The Bare Root Tree program aims to assist communities in Pennsylvania with increasing the tree canopy and commitment to urban and community forests. This program provides up to 20 large caliper bare root trees for planting on land owned by a municipality (streets and parks) or nonprofit organizations. There are two rounds of applications.
Pineknotter will have maple and two types of cherry trees. The Point will have oak trees, said Morgan.
The planting will continue today.
The borough used Tree Pennsylvania in 2020 to plant 20 trees around town in the dog park, King Street Park and other locations.