MILTON — Residents of Milton are protected by a new truck in the Milton Fire Department's fleet.
A 2022 Pierce Enforcer sits in the department's bay at 121 Ridge Ave. Milton. The $686,000 apparatus, which replaces the aging 1992 Grumman Engine, will be officially housed at the station at 1 p.m. Nov. 12.
"It replaces the 30-year-old apparatus with up-to-date and state-of-the-art technology," said Fire Chief Scott Derr. "It has a lot of safety factors, including rollover protection and HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud service that detects other responding trucks with the device to help prevent accidents. We really strived to make this user friendly."
The borough used American Rescue Plan funding to purchase the new truck, said Derr, who is also a borough councilman.
Milton Fire Lt. Seth Heddings said the new truck has been on two calls, but it's on limited service until more firefighters are trained for it.
"I like that it has a lot more safety features, like rollover protection and airbags," said Heddings. "It's simple. We didn't go for all the bells and whistles. It's not fancy. It's a traditional style fire truck."
Heddings and his brother Heath Young, a retired firefighter out of Sunbury and New Columbia, purchased the old truck for $6,800 through an online auction site municibid.com, an outlet the borough has used previously and others sell everything from lawnmowers and tools to fire engines. The fire truck has 27,438 miles on it and about 3,500 engine hours.
Heddings said they plan to fix it up and take it to parades and Pump Primers events in Harrisburg.