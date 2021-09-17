MIDDLEBURG — New turf and a multi-purpose track is being installed at the Midd-West School District’s Middleburg campus and Athletic Director Bree Solomon couldn’t be happier.
“This is awesome," said Solomon, who has enjoyed watching contractors install the new turf adjacent to a similar athletic field the district installed in 2019.
The $3.2 million project includes the new turf, track, paving to make the area more handicap-accessible, expanded parking and fencing, Superintendent Joe Stroup said.
The work is scheduled to be completed in early October, he said.
In the meantime, the board will be reviewing plans to add bleachers at the new field during its Sept. 27 meeting.
Future plans at the site include lighting and buildings for concessions, restrooms and lockers.
On Friday, as crews were installing the new turf, a group of middle and high school students played ultimate Frisbee on the completed field nearby.
Solomon and Stroup said there is great benefit having two fields on the main campus, including giving athletes more opportunity to practice and reducing transportation costs of busing students to the Beaver Springs stadium at West Snyder Elementary School.
"It allows us to keep the vast majority of our sports on campus and gives athletes the opportunity to practice at a facility where they will be performing," Stroup said.
The youth football team will continue to use the elementary school's grass field, Solomon said.