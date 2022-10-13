SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District board of directors continues to push forward on a new turf field at its high school football stadium for the start of the 2023 school year.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district is continuing to work with the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, and ELA Sport, of State College, to get the ball rolling in order to have a new turf foot at the Braves Stadium for the start of the 2023 football season.
Board President Wendy Wiest said she wants to make sure all coaches and district officials realize the new sports complex is for everyone and every team.
Other directors on the board agreed with Wiest.
"We want to make sure we are all in agreement this is for everyone," Wiest said at Thursday's school board meeting.
The turf field is part one of the project, which could also see an entirely new complex at Stadium Drive, in Sunbury.
Directors voted on hiring the Schrader Group, of Lancaster, to design plans for the stadium. The board agreed on the cost of $125,000.
The district has already agreed on representatives of engineering and landscape architecture firm ELA Sport, of State College, to begin the process of showing the school board preliminary designs of the Braves stadium, which could cost around $5.2 million if the district decides to move forward.
The good news for the district is, according to business manager Brian Manning, the district has $4.2 million of the funds in capital reserves and a construction fund, so taxpayers would not have to expect a tax increase to foot the bill.
The remaining $800,000 and an additional $200,000 for lighting would be raised through a campaign held by the Braves Foundation.
Directors agreed they would let the foundation handle the campaign and would spend only the money they raised on the project.
Turf has been the topic of discussion for many years in the district, and ELA Sport representatives said the cost if the district decided to just install turf would be $2.5 million with the infrastructure and utilities. The $2.7 million would be spent on the additions of buildings to the complex.
The representatives told the board the turf would need to be replaced in 10 to 12 years, but the cost would be $500,000.
Bendle said directors could vote on the new turf field as early as December and construction would start in the spring. Bendle said the track season would not be impacted because actual construction would not start until after the season.
On Thursday, the board also approved a $10,611 camera project at the district's administration building for outside cameras. The district originally had planned on possibly selling the building, but has decided to keep the facility.
The district also appointed Brian Henninger as a JROTC instructor in the program to replace the retiring instructor Dan Alderson.