LEWISBURG — Toby Schwartzman, new director of the Public Library for Union County, has been spending time becoming acquainted with his new role.
“A lot of time has gone into me getting to know the library, community and staff,” Schwartzman said.
Schwartzman’s first day was April 25. He said it is a well-supported library.
“Good staff. Very knowledgable,” said Schwartzman.
He said at this point during the pandemic the library system is getting back into fundraising.
Recently the library held its summer book sale. Schwartzman said it was the first book sale since the pandemic.
“Very successful event. Pretty close to a normal year,” he said.
Aug. 27 will be the library’s 32nd annual auction. Historically a dinner event at Bucknell University, this year’s auction will include heavy hors d’oeuvres and is being catered by Mayberry Hospitality of Danville.
Called “Evening Among the Stacks,” the event begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $75 per person.
Schwartzman hinted no drastic changes are on the horizon for the library system in Union County.
“This is an outstanding library and there’s always potential to do things a little bit differently,” Schwartzman said.
LED lighting in its facilities are part of a greater goal for the library to be more energy efficient.
“One thing we’re trying to do is an energy efficiency project,” he said.
The library is looking at ways to use technology better to connect people in the community to library resources.
“Things that could be useful to them and be a little more active how we connect people to the library,” Schwartzman said.
He said they want to use technology in new and interesting ways, including ways for patrons to better access items they want in the library.
“One idea we’ve been exploring is pick-up lockers,” he said.
Schwartzman said there is potential to place the lockers in more remote places in Union County for people to pick-up items on a 24/7 basis but could not guarantee it.
“Not a definite,” Schwarzman said.
Software updates potentially are looming that will connect patrons to greater diversity in their reading by matching them with items likely to pique their interest using reader advisory tools.
“Digital tools like Patron Point, which we are exploring, can help patrons by recommending new items they might like based on what they have read or listened to in the past,” Schwartzman said.
He said the human touch is nice but technology has a role to play as well and it is necessary for the library to have up-to-date computers for public use.
“Hardware is always improving, so we want to keep pace with it,” he added.
“We have a nice long-time staff here. That’s one thing that makes us fortunate. We don’t have a lot of turnover”
He said there is lots of institutional knowledge in the library system.
“Once people come here — having worked at other libraries — we have a reputation for keeping and attracting talent,” said Schwartzman.
Schwartzman said in May the library celebrated completion of its capital campaign.
“The crown jewel of that remodel is the exploratorium,” he said. “It’s a great space to hold our children programs, story times, STEM programming, crafts.”
“It’s a beautiful space,” Schwartman said.
Schwartzman said in addition to innovations, the library is maintaining their core traditional services very strongly.
“And people can still come to the library to check out books and movies. We have eBooks and other eContent online. We have free public computers and WiFi,” he added.
He said their technology coordinator can sit down and teach people how to use their computers and devices and can travel to any of the libraries in Union County. www.unioncountylibraries.org
East Buffalo Township Supervisor Katie Evans said the library’s most recent Donor Appreciation event in May was well attended.
“A real cross section of people,” Evans said. “It was very well attended.”
Evans, who previously served on the library board, said she prefers reading an actual book.
“If you read something in a book you retain it,” said Evans.
Evans said she is a frequent visitor to the library.
“For me, it’s the one place where I probably am at least once a week,” Evans added.