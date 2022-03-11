SUNBURY — Members of Northumberland County's Area Agency on Aging officially began overseeing veterans affair services Friday at a new office at 322 N. Second St.
Karen Leonovich, the administrator of the county’s Area Agency on Aging and Veterans Affairs, announced earlier this year that two employees were hired to oversee the veterans affairs services.
County commissioners voted on the merger of the two departments in an effort to stabilize the county’s veterans affairs programs.
"We are very excited and looking forward to helping," Leonovich said Friday. "This is our first event and we are happy to see people and explain what we are here to do."
One of those veterans attending was Roger Alleman, 76, of Shamokin, who served in the Air Force.
"It's nice in here and I am looking forward to getting the help we need," he said. "I hope this makes a difference."
Leonovich said Ryan Miller, an Agency on Aging employee for the past 10 years, has been promoted to the position of Veterans Affairs supervisor. Anthony Romania was hired for the position of Veterans Affairs care manager. Leonovich will continue to serve as the administrator for both services.
As supervisor, Miller will be responsible for meeting with veterans, filing claims and coordinator the weekly food boxes. Romania will be responsible for managing caseloads of veterans over age 60 who need ongoing assistance, Leonovich said.
Leonovich, Miller, and Romania are currently completing the required training to serve as Veterans Service Officers.
There are about 6,900 veterans who live in Northumberland County, many of which are over 60, Leonovich said.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he wanted to stop in to the new office to visit with veterans and talk to staff.
"We are all excited to be able to help," he said. "It's great to see so many people coming together and working toward helping our veterans."
Veterans of any age who need assistance should contact the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs Office at 570-988-4213 or 570-495-2395 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.