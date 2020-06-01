Evangelical Community Hospital will roll out new protocols on visitation at hospital facilities, citing a "need to balance continued infection control protocols regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the desire of loved ones and caregivers to visit with and support patients."
The new protocols go into effect on Monday, according to a release from the hospital. All visitors will be screened when entering any Evangelical facility and are required to wear a mask.
The Valley's only new COVID-19 case announced by state officials on Friday was located in Union County, which was not on Gov. Tom Wolf's list of 16 counties going green next Friday.
Beginning Monday, any Evangelical visitor with symptoms of respiratory illness — such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath — will not be permitted inside. Visitors must also be at least 18-years old.
Among the protocols in place for inpatients will be: One dedicated, on-site patient support person. The patient must identify their support person; Patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19 will not be permitted any visitors; If two patients are in a room, the curtain separating the room must be pulled and the support person must remain in their patient’s side of the room as much as possible.
For pediatric inpatients, up to two dedicated caregivers for the duration of the stay and caregivers must remain in the patient’s room as much as possible.
Expectant mothers are permitted one dedicated support person for the duration of the hospital stay.
For end-of-life situations, two visitors at a time for a non-COVID patient. If more than two visitors wish to see the patient, the other visitors must wait outside in their vehicle or designated area and enter and exit the facility two at a time.
New cases
The state Department of Health announced just one new COVID-19 case in the Valley — in Union County — which was one of 693 confirmed cases across the state on Friday.
With new cases on Friday, the state has now had 70,735 confirmed cases. Of that total, the state Department of Health (DOH) estimates 65 percent of those patients have recovered.
Northumberland County, which has had 36 new cases over the past nine days, did not have a new case for the first time since May 20-21.
State health officials confirmed 91 new deaths. The new deaths announced Thursday push the state death toll to 5,464. There were no local deaths in the latest release.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
With the one new case in Union County, there have now been 332 cases in the Valley: 186 in Northumberland County, 57 in Union, 50 in Montour and 39 in Snyder.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 18 that will move into the green phase today. On Tuesday, he announced that Centre County, which was not part of the announcement last Friday, would also go green this week.
Statewide, there are now 1,550 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 298 on ventilators, a drop of 16 from Thursday. There is one patient in Montour County on a ventilator.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,335 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,566 cases among employees, for a total of 17,900 at 603 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's deaths, 3,517 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,280 of the state's total cases are in health care workers.
Casey tests positive for antibodies
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said Friday he received an antibody test result this week that indicated he probably had COVID-19 when he fell ill earlier this year.
The Democratic senator from Scranton said he had a low-grade fever and mild flu-like symptoms, leading him to isolate himself at home for two weeks.
Casey said in a press statement that the fever went away by mid-April and that he consulted with a physician but was not tested at that time.
Casey said his test indicated his blood has “substantial levels” of the COVID-19 antibody. An aide said Casey donated plasma on Friday to help victims of the coronavirus.