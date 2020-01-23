DANVILLE — New voting machines for Montour County have been assembled and tested.
Grant Matthews and Will Rice, technicians with William Penn Printing of Pittsburgh, did the work Thursday after the machines arrived Tuesday.
Rice said their firm contracts with Election Systems and Software, which supplied the machines.
Holly Brandon, Montour County chief clerk and director of elections, said there are 16 handicapped-accessible machines — one for each precinct in the county and one for demonstration purposes.
There are also 18 other voting machines which include one for each of the precincts in the county and extra machines.
The county also purchased 15 optical scanners plus two extra scanners.
Election Systems and Software provided the previous optical scanning system used in the county.
Brandon said the new system is similar to the old system.
Rice explained the assembly included inserting a digital scanner into a ballot bin.
While the voting machines were tested in Omaha, Neb., Rice said they were tested a second time after they arrived in Montour County.
County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren said poll workers will be trained in the use of the machines and the machines will be ready for the April primary election.
The state mandated that voting machines be replaced in time for the presidential primary election even though Montour's system produced a paper ballot and showed that every vote was counted accurately, Holdren said.
The county was forced to purchase the machines for $175,000, he said. The state plans to contribute 60 percent, or $105,000, and the federal government is expected to pay $20,000, he said. This will result in county taxpayers paying $50,000, he said