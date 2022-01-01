LEWISBURG — Carlee Jo Rudy spent the last nine months pregnant and working at Evangelical Community Hospital in the critical care/intermediate care unit, one of the hospital's busiest units.
At 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, the Mifflinburg mother-to-be started contractions and became a patient at 11:45 p.m. Only about eight hours after contractions started, she and Jedediah Lemon at 2:04 a.m. Saturday welcomed Luna Jo Lemon into the world as the first baby born in the Valley at Evangelical Community Hospital’s The Family Place in 2022.
Geisinger Medical Center also welcomed its first baby in 2022 at 8:57 a.m. Saturday from Wendy Milks and David Harmon, of Danville.
Isabella Louise Harmon was born at 8:57 a.m. on New Year’s Day. She is 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 20 1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by her parents and two older siblings, according to Geisinger.
The parents declined to be interviewed by the media.
"We're happy for this blessing," said Rudy.
The last nine months went by without any complications. Luna was originally due to arrive on Dec. 29. They were scheduled for an induction on Jan. 6, but the couple took a "long walk" on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail on Friday and went into labor naturally. The whole process happened smoothly and quickly, they said.
"She came super fast," said Rudy. "We were hoping to have her before the new year, but she waited a little bit."
"It's all been a smooth transition," said Rudy. "We're all very family orientated. It's really nice. We'll have a blast together. We did gingerbread for the holidays. It'll be nice to add another one to the mix."
Luna, delivered by Angela Cassel, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical, weighed 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces and was 19 inches in length. The first child of Rudy and Lemon together, Luna joins older brothers, Mason Lemon, 9, and Jack Rudy, 14 months.
"Mason is very excited," said Lemon.
The couple has been together for just over a year. The pregnancy came as a welcome surprise, they said.
Krista McNally, who has worked as a unit assistant in The Family Place since 1989, said she has seen many New Year's babies in her carer.
"The anticipation is so exciting," said McNally. "It's a new year, it's a new beginning, it's new goals. The joy is always there."
McNally said one of the best parts of the job is to make sure the parents' time is "extra special."
"New Year's Day jumps bumps up it (the specialness) one more notch," she said.