SUNBURY — A New Year's Eve party in Sunbury will honor the city's 100th anniversary of being incorporated as a city.
The New Year's Eve Gala: Roaring Back to the 20s will be held from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Albright Center for the Arts, 450 Chestnut St., Sunbury. Ticket sales for the event will benefit the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration in 2022, which celebrates the 250th anniversary of the founding of Sunbury.
"We're really excited about the kickoff to the semiquincentennial year," said Jody Ocker, chair of the Sunbury Semiquinentennial Committee. "It's the first event of many that we plan to have to celebrate 250 years, and it's also the 100th anniversary of becoming a city. We're hoping people come out and see the interesting displays and photographs, celebrate the city of Sunbury and helps us have events later in the year."
The city was laid out in 1772 and incorporated as a city in 1921. The theme was chosen to honor the roaring '20s, said Committee member Victoria Rosancrans.
Attendees will be encouraged to dress up in costumes from that time period. All decor will be inspired by the 1920s, she said.
"It will absolutely be a great time," said Rosancrans. "There's great music and great food."
The New Year's Eve event will have entertainment by Blue River Soul and heavy hor d'oeuvres by Elders Catering.
The night will also have a wine pull fundraiser. At $5 a ticket, attendees have a chance to win limited edition bottles of wine or beer from local wineries and breweries. Those drinks will also be available for tasting that night and be available at events in 2022, said Rosancrans.
Sponsors include Iron Vines Winery, Spyglass Ridge Winery, Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Eclipse Brewing Company, Three Beards Brewing, Weis Markets, Sunbury Broadcasting Media Partners and Schindler's Studio.
Rosancrans said 250 tickets at $45 each are available. Tickets can be purchased at sunbury250.com.