State police stopped a New York man's vehicle for a traffic and equipment violation and found 540 grams of marijuana and 150 grams of hemp.
Tpr. Matthew Lesher stopped the SUV of Taylor J. Hashman, 32, of Brooklyn, Feb. 3 on Interstate 80.
After detecting a strong odor of marijuana and observing numerous indicators of criminal activity, the trooper searched the vehicle and found the marijuana, hemp, nine edibles, eight Wonka Oil THC vape cartridges, a Supreme THC vape cartridge, one and a half Adderrall pills in a clear plastic bag, a black vacuum sealer, vacuum seal bags, a scale, a bulk quantity of small zip-lock bags, numerous black containers with marijuana, a grinder, a clear container with marijuana residue and receipts and other bags use for storing the items.
Lesher charged Hashman with manufacture, deliver or possession with intent to manufacture or deiiver marijuana, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana for personal use and possessing drug paraphernalia.