SUNBURY — A need for another self-serve laundry center in Sunbury is something Lyle and Jessica Brouse said was essential for residents.
So after doing some research and scouting out locations, the Milton couple said they found the perfect spot, and decided to open their fifth “The Laundry Room LLC,” location in the past five years.
And they aren’t finished just yet. Lyle, 35, and Jessica, 33, both said they are planning two more locations in the Valley in the near future.
“We came to the city and searched and looked around for quite some time,” said Lyle Brouse, who said the new Sunbury location in the North Fourth Street Plaza is “the perfect fit.”
Brouse said he the business will be equipped with 27 brand new washing machines and 28 dryers.
“I wanted to give an updated laundry room for people to use,” he said. “We will have a lounge area and an arcade and things for people to do.”
His biggest draw may be on Sundays during the NFL season, he said, noting that many people wash their clothes on a Sunday, but don’t want to miss their favorite football games.
“So we got Direct TV and will be providing the NFL package with every football game that is on as well,” he said.
The cost per load to wash and dry is around $3.50, Brouse said. “The rest of what we have inside the location is for people to come and relax and take their time when washing their clothes,” he said.
The couple just recently opened another location in Riverside, and Brouse said he made improvements to the building and is slowly continuing to build.
Other locations include Lewisburg, Milton and Beaver Springs. The Lewisburg and Milton locations are brand new, and the Beaver Springs location is undergoing renovations.
“We are continuing to grow and are happy to be receiving such positive feedback,” he said. “This is something I always wanted to do and we are out doing it now.”
Two new locations are in the works. “We will be opening in Williamsport and Millville,” Brouse said, noting that he still works full-time and just wanted to have his own business to always fall back on.
The Sunbury location is their greatest accomplishment, he said, because he felt the need in the city.
“We will have four 70-inch screens, a lounge, an arcade and some skill games,” he said. “We are very excited to get the doors open.”
Brouse said he is still hoping for a Feb. 26 grand opening, but because of some issues with natural gas service, it may be delayed for a few days.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said with the addition of the new laundry room only helps grow the city as a place to invest.
“The city is always excited to hear about a new business opening within our community,” Backer said. “We are looking forward to working with The Laundry Room and all businesses in Sunbury to help bring our city into the future. With current business owners, new businesses opening and dedicated volunteers, the city is poised for strong growth.”
Residents can stop in and do their laundry anytime. The new Laundry Room in Sunbury will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.