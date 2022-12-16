MILTON — Milton Borough Councilman Jay Powell resigned on Wednesday after three months in the position.
Milton Council President Jamie Walker said Powell, a retired postal worker who was appointed to the position in September, resigned because he is moving to Turbot Township.
Powell was selected to replace Ruben Medina, from the fourth ward. Medina resigned in August because he was moving out of the ward he was elected in and cannot continue to serve.
Medina was elected in November to a four-year term. Powell, who did not attend the meeting, will serve until 2023 and must run for election next year.
Walker said the position was turned over to the vacancy board. When they collect the names of individuals who are interested in serving, the council will interview them.
All applicants had to live in the fourth ward; be at least 18 years old; and a registered voter. Applicants must reside in the fourth ward for at least one year.