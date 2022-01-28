LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School students had the opportunity to learn how news media works from someone who sat in their seats not too long ago.
Barbara Sprunt, a 2010 graduate of Lewisburg, is a producer on NPR’s Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking political news. Formerly producer of NPR Politics Podcast. Sprunt is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C.
Students in Michael Espinosa and Sydney Edward’s classroom had chances to ask Sprunt questions via Zoom this week.
Sprunt explained to students how in general people want to be heard. “People want to know someone is listening to them.”
Sophomore Halie Shnyder asked Sprunt how to be an unbiased news reporter.
“I feel lucky because NPR is down-the-middle. It’s more about telling the policy story. My job is not to put my opinion out there,” Sprunt said. “Be the truth-teller. Present the world as it is. Don’t judge the people you write about.” But, she added, “you always want to be respectful.”
Sprunt stated her belief that people are complex, encouraging students to “try and break out of your bubble. You’re supposed to be the mouthpiece for people in the world who have questions,” said Sprunt.
Sprunt did address sexism, saying “it’s not always nefarious. That’s why we call it systemic.”
Sprunt encouraged students to point something out if they see something wrong in the world. “Nobody wants to be confrontational. If people don’t trust you, it’s difficult to do your job,” she said.
Shnyder always had an interest in writing, she said, but her plans after college are to be a zoologist.
“I was really inspired by the presidency stuff. I really enjoy writing. I always liked watching the news and reading the papers,” Shnyder said.
Shnyder believed her fellow pupils enjoyed the program as well. “I think they enjoy it too because it’s opening their eyes to something new.”
