LEWISBURG — Voters in Union County have always had an accessible voting option available at the Union County Government Center.
A public notice in Friday's Daily Item is similar to one that has run ahead of each election for nearly two decades, Union County Director of Elections Greg Katherman said.
The notice addressed voting accessibility for older voters and voters with disabilities, but according to county officials, the need for that ad has been alleviated by mail-in balloting.
“Some polling places located in Union County may be inaccessible to some electors due to architectural barriers,” the ad said. Any elector who felt that was the case is urged to contact the Board of Elections to learn the procedure for applying for an “Alternative Ballot,” which must be received no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
The county has designated the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, as its alternative polling location.
“I don’t think that I’ve had anyone say that their polling location wasn't accessible,” Katherman said.
He said there are regulations in place that outline what is to be at a polling location to make it accessible.
“We would certainly hear about it,” Katherman said.
It does not mean a voter cannot declare their polling location is not accessible for them, he said.
The ad has been posted for more than 20 years, according to Katherman, but may contain slightly complicated language.
“We always put it in,” Katherman said. “It might have old verbiage in it.”
Katherman said the ad essentially addresses mail-in or absentee ballots.
“But if you do not think that your polling place is accessible, you can apply for a mail-in or absentee,” Katherman said. “There are always some emergency ballots. Do we see that a lot? No.”
He said changes to voting methods and mail-in ballots have eliminated most of the need for the ad itself.
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the county does what it can to make voting an easy process.
“In Union County, we try to make voting as easy and accessible as possible,” Reber said.
Reber noted the responsibilities he and other commissioners have when it comes to expanding access to voting for county residents.
“That's certainly our job and our mission,” Reber said.