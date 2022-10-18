MILTON — Members of the Milton Area School Board on Tuesday night moved forward with the next step of a two-year renovation plan for James F. Baugher Elementary School.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board members authorized the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC and Eckert, Seamans Cherin & Mellot as bond counsel and the solicitor with the issuance of general obligations bonds and complete the financing based on awarded project bids not to exceed $10 million. Bids for funding will be sought and brought to future meetings for board approval.
"The board agreed to move forward with Baugher in a very important way, adding funding that will allow us to move that building into the future," said Milton Area Superintendent Dr. James Bickhart. "Once again, I commend all of you for the diligent work you've all done together to get us to this point, and continue to do to make sure we do it as financially sound as we possible can."
The project, estimated at $18.1 million, will focus on HVAC systems, security and additional classroom space for students and teachers. From a previous bond issue, the board has approximately $10 million available for the Baugher renovation.
Some preliminary work at Baugher has already started. Fifth-grade students have been temporarily sent to White Deer Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year while the renovations take place.
The district administration has asked PFM to analyze potential new money scenarios over 28 years: $6 million, $8 million and $10 million, according to business manager Derrek Fink.
A $6 million proposal would be paid back over a 28-year period. Its annual debt services payment will increase by $217,000, according to Fink.
Councilman Joshua Hunt was the lone member to vote against the block of financial items that included the Baugher vote. Hunt said he favored the other items in the block but voted against it due to the Baugher item.
"We're in a hard time right now," said Hunt. "A lot of people in Northumberland and Union counties won't be able to afford a possible tax hike in the near future."