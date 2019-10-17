Bolstered by the opening of the NFL season, Pennsylvania’s sportsbooks received $194.5 million in bets last month, almost double the record number bet in August.
According to analysts for PlayPennsylvania.com, online and brick-and-mortar sports casinos saw their total bets jump from $109 million in August to $194.5 million in September, a 78 percent increase.
“A significant jump was expected with the NFL season kicking off in September, and the data did not disappoint,” said Jessica Welman, sports betting analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “Because of the sport’s popularity with bettors, the football season is the most effective time to gauge the health of a market. After a summer of growing pains and one month of football, it is safe to say that Pennsylvania is indeed healthy.”
“After a somewhat slow start, Pennsylvania is beginning to display similar growth patterns as New Jersey,” said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayPennsylvania.com. “New Jersey had the advantage of a more established gaming infrastructure when it launched sports betting. But now that the online sports betting infrastructure is in place, Pennsylvania is beginning to show its potential.”
FanDuel Sportsbook at Valley Forge Casino dominated the online market, accepting $85.1 million in September bets, an increase of nearly $50 million over August. FanDuel was followed in the online market by: