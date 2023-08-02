STATE COLLEGE — Let's enjoy it while we have it.
It will be mostly sunny and nice today and tomorrow with comfortable humidity levels and high temperatures in the low 80s, but meteorologists at AccuWeather note that this pleasant weather pattern will begin to shift over the next several days.
"Humidity levels will stay low for August through Wednesday night then slowly begin to creep back upward on Thursday and Thursday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek said.
"It will likely take until Thursday night or Friday for conditions to really feel sticky again."
The likelihood for drenching downpours will return with the late-week system," Dombek said, "That may lead to some localized flooding issues, mostly in urban and poor drainage areas."
One difference with the late-week rain as opposed to bouts of rain in recent weeks is that the ground will have had four to six days of rain-free weather to dry out. While the sun is not as intense as that of late June or early July, its effect can evaporate approximately 0.25 of an inch of moisture from the topsoil on a daily basis.
"The current dry stretch can make a big difference in the scope of the amount of runoff and flash flooding late this week," Dombek said. "Because of the extended dry period beforehand, there should not be widespread small stream flooding."
The weekend is looking fairly nice so far, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Higher humidity and thunderstorms are expected to return early next week.