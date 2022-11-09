STATE COLLEGE — After initially striking the southeast coast of Florida early Thursday morning, the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to track north, bringing the possibility of 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Central Susquehanna Valley on Friday.
Heavy rain is expected across a wide swath of the Northeast, starting locally at about 7 a.m. Friday and continuing until about 6 a.m. Saturday, meteorologists at AccuWeather reported Wednesday.
The storm forced people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatened to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday, shutting down theme parks and airports while prompting evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.
Hundreds of people sought shelter in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which had already sent seawater washing across roads on barrier islands in Florida.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the center of the sprawling storm made landfall on Great Abaco island around midday with estimated maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
"We are forecasting it to become a hurricane as it nears the northwestern Bahamas, and remain a hurricane as it approaches the east coast of Florida," Daniel Brown, a senior hurricane specialist at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center, said earlier Wednesday.
Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019, before hitting Florida.
In the Bahamas, officials said that more than 520 people were in more than two dozen shelters. Flooding and power outages were reported in Grand Abaco.
According to AccuWeather, Nicole will track well inland across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England through late this week.
Ahead of Nicole’s arrival in the Northeast, there will be a true calm before the storm and mild conditions will be in place Thursday and into Friday.
Nicole's exact track from Thursday night onward will be determined by the track and speed of a non-tropical storm that will be pushing across the northern tier of the country during the second half of the week. That same storm is forecast to bring blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow to parts of the Plains.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said impacts in the northeast will be determined by the storm's exact track as it comes northward.
The most likely scenario at this time is for the center of Nicole to track through the Piedmont areas of the southeast and then close to the Appalachians in the Northeast. As it makes this journey, it is likely to draw tropical moisture well inland.
By the time the center of Nicole reaches the mid-Atlantic, it will have less wind intensity when compared to Florida, and it will transition into a tropical depression or tropical wind and rainstorm. Even still, the impacts could be significant in the Northeast.
The most widespread impact from Nicole is expected to be heavy tropical rainfall that focuses north and west of Interstate 95, through the Appalachians and can extend into parts of the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes region.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely from the eastern part of the Ohio Valley to the most eastern parts of Atlantic Canada.
AccuWeather is predicting some risk to life and property due to the storm for most of Pennsylvania, with a large portion of the western half — west of Altoona — at moderate risk.
"The farther west Nicole tracks, the more likely it is that the I-95 corridor will get into some very moist tropical air as well as warmer conditions," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.
A westward scenario would favor the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could become potent enough to bring damaging wind gusts, to develop along the Interstate 95 corridor.
The recent stretch of less active weather across the region should help to keep widespread flooding issues at bay, although AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical nature of any downpours will still bring localized flooding concerns to the Northeast.
"The most likely zone for rapid flooding of small streams will be over the Appalachians as much of the storm's intense rainfall can occur in 6-12 hours, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
As the end of the fall foliage season has arrived, the ground could be littered with more leaves. The fallen leaves could clog storm drains, leading to some localized flooding issues in urban areas. A second factor could also raise the concern for flooding in those locations.
"The dormant vegetation will mean that the soil will be less able to absorb the rain than during the summer months, increasing the potential for runoff," explained AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist William Clark.
Strong wind gusts are most likely along the center of Nicole's path and to the east of the storm where wind speeds will be highest over the water. Coastal locations will be particularly prone to wind gusts in excess of 40 mph for at least a 12-hour period.
Residents in several Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach, Martin and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate such barrier islands, low-lying areas and mobile homes. Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, imposed a curfew and warned that intercoastal bridges used by evacuees would close when winds reach 39 mph.
At a news conference in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said winds were the biggest concern and and significant power outages could occur, but that 16,000 linemen were on standby to restore power, as well as 600 guardsmen and seven search and rescue teams.
"It will affect huge parts of the state of Florida all day," DeSantis said of the storm's expected landing.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.