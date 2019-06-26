Night work begins tonight on a resurfacing project on multiple routes in Union County.
This work includes the application of an epoxy-based surface treatment on a structure on Route 15, south of William Penn Drive in Kelly Township. Work will be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. tonight through Saturday morning, with work possibly continuing during the same hours from Sunday night to Monday morning.
There will be single lane closures in both directions. Resurfacing will also be done at night on William Penn Drive and Fairgrounds Road and Airport Road in Buffalo and East Buffalo townships and Lewisburg Borough. This work will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from tonight to Saturday morning. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging. This project is expected to be completed in late August.