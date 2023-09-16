The Daily Item
Bids for the second part of construction on the Southern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project (CSVT) included work on nine bridges and noise walls across 6 miles of the section that will connect Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township with the existing portion of the highway that opened last year.
“The CSVT is one of the most ambitious projects PennDOT has ever undertaken, one that has been decades in the making,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “When this project is complete, trucks and other through traffic will be moved off the local networks and mobility in the region will be improved not only for cars and trucks, but for pedestrians and cyclists as well.”
Bids were submitted for bridges and noise walls throughout the southern part of the new four-lane limited access highway. It will include an interchange/connector to Routes 11/15 and Route 61 the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.
PennDOT reports the apparent low bid of $106.4 million was submitted by Walsh Construction Company II LLC of Chicago, Illinois. It was one of three bids submitted by private companies in the competitive bidding process. Work on the structures is expected to begin in early 2024 with completion anticipated by early 2026.
Nine new bridges are included in this second contract. Seven of the bridges will carry the highway over Mill Road, Attig Road, Park Road, Stetler Avenue, 11th Avenue, the Route 61 Connector, and Grangers Road. The remaining two bridges will carry the Cortland Drive Connector over the Route 61 Connector and the Route 61 Connector over ramps connecting to Routes 11/15.
Additionally, four noise walls are included in the contract. In Monroe Township, one noise wall will be built near Park Road, Fisher Road, and Villa Lane along the CSVT northbound lanes, and another will be built near Mark Drive and Shawna Lane along the CSVT southbound lanes. In Shamokin Dam Borough, noise walls will be built adjacent to both the Weatherfield neighborhood and the Orchards Hills neighborhood. An additional noise wall will be constructed under the next contract for the CSVT Southern Section, in Monroe Township near South Old Trail along the CSVT southbound lanes.
Funding for the second contract will include $69 million in discretionary federal funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“I am pleased to see the second contract of the Southern Section now advance to construction,” PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High said. “When completed, the CSVT will ease congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth in the region.”
Bids for the third and final contract, which will involve paving, will be submitted by early 2026. The CSVT Southern Section is anticipated to be opened in 2027.