MILTON — Nine candidates are on the ballot for five seats in the Milton Area School Board race.
Incumbent Christine Rantz, former board member Anthony David Beachel and newcomers Amy Waldron, Lara Dick and Jason Radel are seeking two Region II seats. Incumbent Eric Moser, former director Kevin Fry and newcomer Amy Hoey are seeking two Region III seats. Incumbent Joel Harris is unopposed for a Region I seat.
In Region II, Dick, Waldron and Radel all cross-filed. Beachel and Rantz, of Montandon, the current board president, will be on the Republican ballot.
In Region III, Fry cross-filed, while Moser and Hoey will be on the Republican ballot.
Top issues
School board candidates have varying opinions on the top issues in the district.
“Milton Area School is no different than most schools that are struggling with funding, state and federal mandates continue, while funding is inadequate,” said Rantz. “Equally an issue is the shortage of teachers and staff members. If that is not enough, school safety continues to be an escalated concern.”
Waldron said the top issue facing Milton’s district is providing the best educational experience for each student.
“That, of course, is a huge challenge, but if the school board works effectively with the administration, teachers, parents and the community, everyone wins,” said Waldron, a retired teacher.
Dick, a professor at Bucknell, said she is pleased with the direction the school district has moved this past year.
“However, I am concerned that one of the main issues of the past is once again being repeated — large decisions made prior to seeking parent or community input,” she said. “Milton is in the middle of two large decisions (restructuring the elementary schools into separate K-3 and 4-5 buildings and switching from a semester block schedule to a period yearlong schedule in the high school).”
Both of these are “very big decisions that directly affect students, teachers, and families” so seeking input is good, she said.
As a resident of Milton, Beachel, a veteran who served in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008, said he believes that the district, like many others in Pennsylvania, is grappling with a significant issue.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Education has introduced a framework that mandates training for teachers, which is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2023,” he said. “The framework, called Culturally-Relevant and Sustaining Education (CR-SE), is essentially a repackaged version of Critical Race Theory (CRT) that the state intends to promote to our children’s educators. Unless the lawsuit by many school districts in western Pennsylvania succeeds, CR-SE will be implemented in every classroom across the state in the near future.”
He also said the priorities are: Carefully scrutinizing how money is allocated for programs and services within the board’s control; and advocating at the state level for fair funding, especially for rural schools and for more oversight over unfunded mandates.
“With flat funding continuing to be an issue, we need to carefully consider how money is spent and ensure that all tools are available for students to have the best education possible so they can become productive members of our society.”
Hoey said transparency has been an issue.
“I believe the new superintendent and a proactive board working together will make improvements,” said Hoey. “I will be a voice for fiscal responsibility, parental rights and excellent education for our children.
Radel said the largest issue facing the district is the K-5 realignment.
“Many parents are unhappy about it and I certainly plan to find out more information,” said Radel. “The students are what’s most important in this issue, but we must remember that we have a diverse district and this cannot be a one size fits all solution. I will be attending the meeting on May 1 to learn more about this situation.”
The top issue facing the district every year is the budget, said Moser.
“This year in particular it is worse because of monetary inflation something else that is out of our control,” said Moser.
Books
The nation has seen many stories recently of elected officials and residents seeking limits on what books students have access to.
Rantz said she has never banned a book.
“Our First Amendment protects Americans from banning books,” she said. “However, I would never support any sexually explicit books to be provided to our students.”
Waldron said she became an English teacher because she loves literature and wanted to convey that passion to her students.
“I do not believe in banning books,” she said. “While there are arguments to be made that not every book belongs in a school library, I have complete and total trust in the librarian’s judgment when it comes to providing the resources our students need. We should be preparing students to not only think for themselves but to find books they love. Not every book is meant for every student. I have always taught my students that if you’re reading something you don’t like or something that makes you uncomfortable, put it down. I don’t think our students will be harmed by anything they find in our library. I am more concerned about what they are exposed to each day on their phones and their computers. We need to help them become responsible, productive citizens in a digital world.”
Dick said Milton has “an amazing librarian staff. One even received a prestigious award this past year,” she said. “I trust our librarians and teachers to choose books that are age appropriate and contribute to student learning. That being said, I believe it is a parent’s choice to decide that a book is not appropriate for their child.”
Beachel said, “Ensuring that our children are shielded from graphic depictions of sex, rape, or incest, regardless of whether they involve gay, lesbian, or straight individuals, is not tantamount to book banning. Rather, it reflects a fundamental moral stance. It is essential to note that the term ‘book banning’ encompasses all forms of expression, including printed, handwritten, digital, and even sound. Consequently, the danger of this practice lies in the possibility of censorship, which is unacceptable.
“To be clear, I am not advocating for book banning. Instead, I advocate for books that are appropriate for children based on their age and developmental stage.”
Fry said the district should rely on the state Department of Education to establish guidelines and then at the local level, they should defer to the expertise of teachers, school librarians and the superintendent who are more the experts in this regard.
“In classrooms, the curriculum committee in the school should follow PDE guidelines but also consider any expressions of concern brought to the board’s attention by members of the community,” said Fry. “I believe that committees made up of teachers, administration, staff and community members who have expertise in this area should be making these decisions in the best interest of our students. Teachers do not ‘teach’ books; they use publications to teach concepts. The curriculum is not dictated by the state. The state establishes the standards or framework and local districts then establish Curriculum Committees to determine how those standards will be addressed.”
Within the library, any student or family has the option to sign out a book or not, said Fry.
“Library books are not required and most libraries are sectioned for different grade levels and/or reading levels,” said Fry. “The library staff members assist students to select publications that would be appropriate to their reading level and interest level. Therefore, these selections are student-driven for the most part, with some general guidance offered by the staff members.”
Hoey said she does not support banning books.
“But I believe books should be age-appropriate,” said Hoey. “We have ratings for movies, we should have ratings for materials our children may access.”
Radel said he is not in favor of banning books.
“I do not believe in the current national fad of banning books,” said Radel. “Books are a way to communicate and teach but it’s not about the paper they’re printed upon, it’s about conveying ideas. If we start banning books we’re only infringing on our freedom of expression and creativity. We cannot take that away from our children if we want them to be happy thriving individuals.”
Moser said, “I believe the library should be open to freely think and research any topics without regard to anyone or any government’s ideas of what you should think and research. As for a book ban? Nothing should be banned as long as the language is appropriate for the age of children the book is available for.”