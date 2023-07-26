LEWISBURG — Nine first responders received medals on Tuesday in recognition of saving two people and evacuating five others from a burning building along Buffalo Road five months ago.
During a ceremony at the William Cameron Engine Company’s Chief Robert E. Stackhouse Training Center, Fire Chief James Blount III recognized seven William Cameron Engine firefighters as well as two Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department officers. They were all involved in saving two people who were trapped in a burning building and evacuating five others at the Twin Oaks Apartments along Buffalo Road in February.
“All the personnel worked together flawlessly,” Blount said. “All their training kicked in. They did everything they had to do to perfection to ensure they had a very successful outcome.”
The firefighters are Lt. Broc Smith, Lt. T.J. Mocniak, Paramedics Ryan Funk and Michael Poust, and EMTs Dylan Mattison, Dale Schrader and Justin Blount. The officers are Cpl. Travis Burrows and Patrolman Caleb Gehman.
The first call went out at 1:21 a.m. Feb. 19 about the fire and the entrapment of two people at the Twin Oak Apartments, 735 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Units were on the scene within minutes of the first 911 call, said Blount.
“When the units arrived, the police officers went to the third floor and found the apartment the individuals were trapped in,” said Blount. “The apartment was locked at that time of the morning. They forced entry and instantly encountered high heat conditions as well as very thick smoke.”
The officers had the forethought to pull the door to slow down the flow of fire and keep the smoke down as they evacuated the surrounding apartments. Smith and Burrows via a ladder from the fire department removed two occupants from the third-floor window while other first responders fought the fire and evacuated the neighboring apartments.
“That may sound easy, but it’s extremely difficult dealing with someone at 1 o’clock in the morning who is in that environment and the adrenaline is flowing,” said Blount. “They did an amazing job.”
Smith climbed the ladder to rescue one person and Burrows followed for the second.
“It’s my job,” said Smith. “There’s always fear. Every call you go on, there’s always a fear.”
Burrows said those two individuals could be seen from the ground.
“They were out the open window, trying to breathe, black smoke going good,” he said.
The two individuals pulled from the fire were sent to a local hospital for the treatment of burns and smoke inhalation. Their injuries were not life-threatening, Blount said.
Blount said the two individuals pulled from the fire were not able to be located for the ceremony. Emergency officials did not identify them.