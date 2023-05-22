More than 140 United Methodist Church congregations in the Susquehanna Conference, including nine in the Susquehanna Valley, plan to end their affiliations with the denomination under agreements approved by the conference last week.
The seven-district Susquehanna Conference includes 870 churches, almost 150,000 members and close to 580 pastors. According to a list provided by the conference, nine local churches are planning to disaffiliate from the conference.
Among the local churches disaffiliating are in the Lewisburg District. They include: Browns UMC in McAlisterville, Buffalo Valley UMC in Lewisburg, Dressler's Ridge UMC in Mount Pleasant Mills, Emmanuel UMC in New Berlin, Hummel's UMC in Middleburg, Paxtonville UMC, Trinity UMC in Danville and Trinity UMC in Winfield.
Nationally, simmering disagreements over the 6.4 million-member church's position on ordaining and marrying members of the LGBTQ community, as well as other issues, have caused a rift fueling the "disaffiliations" by more moderate and conservative churches.
Marriage is still defined by the church as being between a man and a woman. The church bans its clergy from performing "ceremonies that celebrate homosexual unions" and its churches from hosting such events, a stance that has become controversial for parishioners in some cases.
Churches that are disaffiliating have until Dec. 31 to completely cut ties with the United Methodist Church after fulfilling financial obligations. Over the past four years, 1,831 congregations across the country have voted to sever their ties with the church, or about 6% of the 30,000 United Methodist congregations nationwide, according to ChristianityToday.com.
In an email to PennLive, Liz Lennox, the director of communications ministry for the Susquehanna Conference, outlined the financial responsibilities of the churches that are disaffiliating:
Churches owe the Susquehanna Conference just 1% of their assessed property value even though the conference owns all of the church's assets under the trust clause. Churches must fulfill their fair-share obligations to the United Methodist Church pension fund for retired clergy. Churches must pay outstanding apportionments for the calendar years 2020, 2021 and 2022, apportionments for 2023 and an additional 12-month apportionment. Churches must also pay unpaid debts to the Susquehanna Conference, clergy compensation through June 2023 and $1,000 in legal fees. Once the churches meet the terms of their settlements, they will no longer be considered part of the United Methodist Church, Lennox said.
