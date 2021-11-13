STATE COLLEGE — Michigan running back Hassan Haskins rushed for 156 yards on a career-high 30 carries and Cade McManara threw 3 TD passes to help lead the Wolverines to a 21-17 win against Penn State on Saturday.
McNamara was 19-of-29 for 217 yards and three touchdowns in the win, which was No. 6 Michigan’s first in three tries against the Nittany Lions. His 48-yard TD pass to Erick All with less than four minutes to the play was the game-winner.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford connected on 23 of 43 pass attempts and ended with 205 yards and one touchdown. Michigan’s defense sacked Clifford seven times.
Nittany Lions running back Keyvone Lee rushed for a season-high 88 yards on a team-high 20 carries. Linebacker Ellis Brooks recorded a game-leading 15 tackles.
Penn State kicker Jordan Stout finished with field goals of 42, 52 and 31 yards.
Michigan outgained Penn State, 361 to 332, after only generating 15 yards in the first quarter.
Penn State hosts Rutgers at noon next Saturday to close out its home slate this season before closing the regular season at Michigan State.