Two emergency loan programs closed abruptly on small business owners seeking relief through the coronavirus pandemic as funding requests maxed out the combined $366 billion allocated by Congress.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) launched April 3, offering $349 billion in loans meant to float two months of payroll for small companies and nonprofits. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program opened in early March, first with $7.3 billion and another $10 billion added through the historic $2.2 trillion CARES Act.
Millions of small business owners moved to act on the first-come, first-serve programs — an estimated 1.7 million alone for PPP. This week, both programs closed to new applicants.
Thousands of small business owners whose loans have not yet been processed must now look to Congress to approve a Trump administration request for another $250 billion for the program. Lawmakers have been haggling over whether to extend the program as it stands now, or add provisions that, among other things, would help minority businesses. It’s unclear when they might reach an agreement that would allow loan approvals to continue.
“Congress needs to act specifically on increasing the Paycheck Protection Program and not engaging in any old political positioning when we have something so important to do and get done,” U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser said.
The fight in Congress over the extension is along party lines. Senators were unable to come to an agreement Thursday, meaning the debate will continue Monday. Republicans are amping up the political pressure in hopes of getting a relatively narrowly-drawn infusion of $250 billion in funding into the program, but top Democrats are seeking to add funding for hospitals and state and local governments.
“I support providing additional funding for both the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program and the Paycheck Protection Program. Discussions are ongoing about how to provide funding for these critical programs. We cannot allow our nation’s small businesses and families to suffer as a result of Democrats’ partisan games, and I call on Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer to immediately pass clean funding for EIDL and PPP,” U.S. Rep. Fred Keller said.
Like Keller, Meuser and President Donald Trump also blamed Democratic leadership for stalling.
"Democrats are blocking additional funding for the popular Paycheck Protection Program. They are killing American small businesses. Stop playing politics Dems! Support Refilling PPP NOW — it is out of funds!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Democrats also want to make sure the Paycheck Protection Program is opened up more to businesses that don’t have established relationships with banks that have been accepting applications for rescue funding.
Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pressing to add money to be distributed by community development financial institutions, which are small, nontraditional lenders that focus on making loans in underdeveloped and underserved neighborhoods, typically communities with larger minority populations.
“We want to make sure that, as it gets more money, many more people get access to the credit," Pelosi said.
The Small Business Administration processed what would normally be 14 years-worth of small business loans in 14 days, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said this week.
More than 36,000 Pennsylvania small businesses were approved for PPP at nearly a combined $10 billion. Keller’s office pointed out that places Pennsylvania in the top 10 among states utilizing the program.
Meuser estimated about 1/3 of the loans approved through the Paycheck Protection Program have been paid out to borrowers. The program, unprecedented in its scope, was put together in days and has only been in effect less than two weeks, he said.
It will take some time for the funds to be turned over to small business owners, he said. Plus, he said some borrowers are taking the entirety of the 10-day window to accept the loan to buy more time as Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home orders remain in effect.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.