MIDDLEBURG — The three incumbent Snyder County commissioners face no challenges in the May primary.
Republicans Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger and Democrat Adam Ewig are each running for to serve another four years without any opposition. The trio were the only candidates to file petitions at the Snyder County Elections office by the deadline Tuesday to appear on the May 16 ballot.
Kantz is seeking a fifth term on the county board while Steininger and Ewig are running to retain their seats for a second term.
There will be a race for a seat on the Selinsgrove borough council as three incumbents and a former council member will vie for three seats.
Past council member Shane Hendricks and incumbent councilman Richard Mease are seeking the Republican nominations for one of the four-year seats.
Democrats Christopher Kalchich and Sara Maul are each seeking a second term on the seven-member board.