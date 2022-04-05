SUNBURY — Northumberland County Commissioners informally declined on Tuesday to commit financial support to a community college effort but left the door open for the future.
At Tuesday's public meeting, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project leaders and supporters discussed for approximately an hour the benefits of establishing a community college in the region and asked for a financial commitment. Both Commissions Sam Schiccatano and Kymberley Best told them now is not the time.
"I'm not convinced 100 percent," said Schiccatano. "Everything you tell me about the results of this is all a projection. We already have a college — Luzerne (County Community College) in Shamokin and Watsontown, and Lackawanna College in Sunbury, which I think is a big help to the county."
The financial commitment was not on the agenda and it was not brought up for a vote.
Best said the county is attempting to balance some "extreme situations" in the county right now, including a state of emergency at the county jail due to a lack of employees and a retiring warden and acting warden in the last week.
"Right now we're putting out fires," she said. "You can't think about rose gardens when your house is on fire."
No other counties have signed any financial commitments so far. It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to a study commissioned by the education project.
Residents are already "taxed out the wazoo," said Schiccatano. "Do I want to commit the county to another tax?"
Schiccatano said he will always remember a resident calling him four years ago who begged him not to raise taxes because she couldn't afford even a slight increase. He said there are thousands of senior citizens like that woman.
"I support you 100 percent, but I cannot support coming up with $600-some thousand a year from taxpayers who I know can't afford $14, they can't afford $1 more," said Schiccatano.
Best suggested that they keep the conversations open.
"We're not turning you away," she said. "We are just asking you to understand the other side, begging you to."
She added, "Maybe we can somehow come up with expanded partnerships that will help with this effort."
In May, the community education project announced a partnership with Marywood University in Scranton to provide Middle States Commission for Higher Education accreditation. The goal is to have the new community college open in Sunbury by 2023 or 2024. In March, the group signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a first short-term career prep Nursing Assistant Training and Competency Evaluation Program that will start in the summer.
Commissioner Joe Klebon said the conversations will continue.
"We'll see where we can go with this," said Klebon.
After the meeting, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project Executive Director Meghan Beck said despite the comment that the meeting was still positive. She said the commissioners might not have been ready to hear all the stories and information.
"I think they'll realize that a community college isn't frivolous," said Beck. "If our house is on fire economically, we need to put the fire out. If we did this 10 years ago, maybe it wouldn't be like this."