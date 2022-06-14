SELINSGROVE — The death of a 36-year-old male inmate in Snyder County Prison early Tuesday morning is believed to be a suicide, officials said.
No foul play is suspected in the death of the unidentified man who was transferred to the Snyder County Prison from Union County a couple of days ago, Warden Scott Robinson said.
He would not reveal the identity of the man pending a state police investigation into the death. Family members have been notified, he said.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch and state police at Selinsgrove were summoned to the prison after the inmate was discovered.
"All indications were that it was a (death by) suicide. We don't expect foul play," Piecuch said.
Correction officers found the man unresponsive at 3 a.m. in a cell he occupied alone, Robinson said.
He was not under suicide watch and was considered "low risk" for self harm, he said.
Typically in these situations, Robinson said, officers will check cells about every two hours.
Staff performed CPR until emergency responders arrived and pronounced the man dead, he said.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said he and Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig were informed of the death and went to the jail early Tuesday.