SUNBURY — A combination of lack of employees and malfunctioning water pump will keep the popular Oppenheimer Playground closed this summer in Sunbury.
The Second Street Playground has not been open all summer, according to city officials. Today, the city posted on the playground's Facebook page that it would not open in 2021.
The post notes playground officials "received no applications to work" for the summer and planned to remain closed. The park, which features a water system that shoots water into the air for cool, summer fun, said a new pump has been ordered to upgrade the system.
On June 11, there was a call for people to apply for positions at the park. Requirement for employment included statewide clearance and that workers must by 18 years old.
The age requirement was cited by many in response to social media as one of the reasons for the lack of help. The city noted it will reach out to potential college students later this year to work next summer.
The city "is looking forward to welcoming people back in 2022," Sunday's Facebook post read. "We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience but it just was not possible to open gates with no supervision."