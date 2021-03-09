SUNBURY — A Milton woman who admitted to using children to deliver drugs out of a North Front Street home will see no jail time.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced Paggie Neiman, 36, of Milton, to six months of house arrest with electronic monitoring followed by three years of supervised probation. She pleaded guilty in July over three separate cases to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of intimidation of witnesses.
Neiman and Craig Lytle, 35, of Front Street, were arrested in April 2019 after police seized 715 grams of marijuana from the Front Street home following up on a tip received from school resource officer and Milton Cpl. Dan Embeck that two students were conducting drug transactions, according to court documents. During the execution of the warrant, police also discovered a ledger showing narcotic sales debts and receipts, a green grinder and $1,965 in cash, according to court documents
One of the students told Embeck that Lytle asked them to deliver a quarter ounce of marijuana April 3 and April 4 at a downtown business, according to court documents.
Neiman allegedly told Milton police that large quantities of marijuana were being delivered to the apartment she shared with Lytle. Police said Neiman told officers the children were being used by her and Lytle to weigh and bag the bulk marijuana for individual sale, according to court documents.
The operation took place between Jan. 1, 2018, and April 5, 2019. Neiman was also charged with possession with intent to deliver on April 5 and intimidation of a witness in the case between Sept. 18, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019.
Lytle in November pleaded guilty to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver and a felony count of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was sentenced in January to 12 to 36 months in prison.
A woman allegedly told officers Lytle had been selling drugs from the home for eight years and the proceeds were used to pay bills and buy household items, police said.