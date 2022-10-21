SUNBURY — Mostly Mutts is selling chances for its Mutts Madness Raffle in February.
Each ticket is $10 and benefits the no-kill dog shelter. The drawing will be held Feb. 12, 2 p.m. at Penn’s Tavern, 113 River Road, Route 147, Sunbury.
The cash prizes are one $500 prize; one $300; one $200, 10 $100; six $50 and eight $25. Winners will be contacted by phone.
To purchase tickets, send a check payable to Mostly Mutts and a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Cindy Shamp, 139 Legion Road, Bloomsburg, PA 17815. Entrants should include their name, address and phone number. If the ticket is being purchased as a gift for someone else, the buyer should list the name, address and phone number of the people receiving them and how many tickets for each one. This is how the organizers will know who the winners are to notify them.
Individuals can help sell tickets by contacting Shamp by calling 570-473-1029 or emailing mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com. All money and sold ticket stubs, as well as unsold tickets — unless there are sure sales — must be returned to Shamp by Jan. 29.