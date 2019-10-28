No injuries resulted when a Danville school bus turning from Ferry Street onto East Front Street clipped a parked car, Danville police said.
Detective Justin Stanley said the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. Monday. He said no charges would result.
John Buckenberger was driving the Reichard Busing bus with the back of the bus hitting the driver's side front of the Lexus of Kelly Knorr, of Berwick.
Acting Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said there was a very minor touch of the bus onto a car with no need to transfer students to another bus.