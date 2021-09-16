Open letter to President Joe Biden:
As the elected exclusive representative of the bargaining unit staff at USP Lewisburg, I pen the following response to your speech last Thursday mandating all federal employees to be vaccinated or terminated.
First and foremost, freedom is a gift from God to all and one that nobody should ever attempt to take away. A person’s freedom to be free and do as they wish also comes with my freedom to be free from you.
Last year and for almost two years now the brave men and women of USP Lewisburg have answered the call, reported for duty and sacrificed their health and safety to protect the inmates and community from this virus. At one point, these staff were even called COVID heroes and we’re publicly thanked for their dedication. Now almost half the staff are faced with early retirement, resignation or firing if they refuse to be force vaccinated. The president is calling them “selfish” and the reason for the spread, yet at no time has there been any actual scientific proof or studies for such claims.
In a time where many Americans were paid more to stay home and do nothing, these courageous men and women reported for duty, did their job, worked isolation and quarantine units and in return offered nothing extra to include hazardous duty pay. To force any American to do anything is not American at all. If you have to force someone to do something, you no longer are an elected leader, you have become a king and think you know what is best for your subjects. The colonies fought against this exact same thing almost 250 years ago.
It should bother each and every one of you that our government does not mandate or force illegals, refugees or even inmates to get vaccinated, yet somehow it seems right to do it to law-abiding, tax-paying, law enforcement officers? Why, only because they can use the employment, pension and benefits as a means to force them to get vaccinated. To threaten to take away someone’s job and their ability to feed and provide for their family in order to reach your own political goal should be a crime in itself. We are the greatest nation on Earth because of our freedoms but if we sit back and slowly allow them to erode, we will have lost them all.
It should be an individual choice, that is what freedom is all about. To threaten these people, to take away their ability to exist, to belittle them and blame them for your own failures only shows you have no respect for these law enforcement officers or any federal employees for that matter.
Andy Kline,
President, CPL-33, Local 148
USP Lewisburg