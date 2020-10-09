SUNBURY — No students were on a Shikellamy school bus involved in an accident on North Front Street in Sunbury this morning.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle students had already been dropped off when he said the bus was involved in the accident.
Bendle said the driver of the bus was shaken, but that a vehicle had slammed into the rear of the bus.
Sunbury police are investigating the incident.
According to PennDOT's 511pa.com, traffic is being delayed due a lane restriction between Packer and Race streets.