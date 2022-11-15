NORTHUMBERLAND — The 2023 budget for Northumberland calls for no tax increase for property owners.
At Monday night's special public meeting, borough council members approved a tentative $3,657,823 budget, consisting of $1,911,732 for the borough and $1,746,091 for the sewer department.
"There is no total tax increase," said borough Manager Ann Zartman. "We needed to lessen the debt service, which caused an increase in Real Estate, but the net effect was zero."
The current millage is broken down as follows: 29.5 for general real estate, .3 for debt service and 2.7 for fire tax. A half-mill generates about $13,500 for the borough, according to the council.
The tentative budget passed 6-0. Councilman Tim Botts was absent due to a previous commitment.
The 2021 budget for the borough was $1.7 million. The 2022 budget was $1.9 million.
The budget will be advertised and on display for the next month. It will be approved at a later meeting in December.