NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland Borough Council passed the preliminary 2022 budget with no tax increases.
At Monday night's public meeting, the borough council members unanimously approved a $1,980,849.62 preliminary budget for next year with the total millage rate of the borough remaining at 32.5 for property owners in 2022. Council members will give final approval at next month's public meeting.
"We are balanced, there was a way to do that," said Councilwoman Ellie Rees.
Rees thanked council members, residents and especially borough manager Jan Bowman for her "meticulous work, wisdom and history she keeps."
The 2021 budget was $1.7 million. The current millage is broken down as follows: 27.5 for general real estate, 2.3 for debt service and 2.7 for fire tax. A half-mill generates about $13,500 for the borough, according to the council.
The biggest differences are in the earned income tax, refunding of prior year expenditures and transfer taxes, said Bowman.
The sewer authority budget makes up $1,726.084.23 of the 2022 budget, which saw an increase of $34,839.68 from last year, according to Jeremy Deitrick, Sewer Department superintendent.
The increase is due to a PennVEST loan increasing its monthly rate, said Deitrick.
Anthony Gagliardi, of Klacik PC, presented the findings of the 2020 audit of the borough. He said there was nothing out of the ordinary.
The audit was several months delayed due to Pennsylvania Municipal Retirement System not issuing its own report until October. That report is needed in order to finish the borough audit, he said.
In other business, the borough approved Spring Meadow Landscaping to replace the concrete behind the rear gym doors at the borough building at a price of $4,560.