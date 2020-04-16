MANDATA — Taxpayers in Line Mountain School School District will not see a real estate tax increase in the district's 2020-21 budget.
At Tuesday night's public meeting through Zoom, Superintendent Dave Campbell and budget director Kaitlin Rosselli said the budget for the next academic year will be presented at the April 28 meeting with no millage increase. The decision was made in part from residents being off work during the COVID-19 crisis as well as a limited increase in expenditures.
"The expenditure side of the budget is basically completed and it is showing an increase of less than $80,000," said Campbell. "The Business Manager and I are recommending a budget with no tax increase for the 2020-2021 School Year."
Last year, the school board in a split vote increased property taxes by 2.45 mills in order to balance the budget to 79.81 mills, which represented $180,981 in revenue toward the $20,301,537 spending plan.
One mill is worth $73,870. A property owner with a house assessed at $100,000 saw an extra $245 on their annual bill last year.
The actual budgets were $20,534,313 for 2016-17, $26,957,918 and 2017-18 and $19,771,992 in 2018.19. In the 2017-18 school year, the members increased property taxes by 2.45 mills. In the 2016-17 school year, the board members raised property taxes by 2.38 mills to 72.38 mills. Before that, the last time the school board increased property taxes was in 2011-12, when they increased it by 7 mills. In 2012-13, they decreased it by 1 mill and didn’t change it until 2016.
"The budget is mostly completed," said Rosselli. "Thank you for your patience as I transition. It is slated to be presented at the next meeting."
She told board members to reach out if they have any specific questions.