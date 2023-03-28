MANDATA — Line Mountain School District property owners will not see a tax increase for the fifth consecutive year.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, school board members unanimously approved a preliminary $21.5 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that keeps the millage rate at 79.81 mills. The board members are expected to give final approval at the May public meeting.
"We're very happy with where this budget is at," said Business Administrator Kaitlin Rosselli. "We're not recommending a tax increase."
Expenditures are at $21,531,749 while revenue is at $21,377,032, leaving a loss of $154,717. Each mill generates approximately $75,000 in revenue.
Last year, the school board approved a $21,365,480 general fund budget for the 2022-23 school year without a tax increase.
"Salaries and benefits are our largest (expense) by a long shot," said Rosselli. "Tuition and transportation are also heavy hitters."
Salaries are budgeted at at $8,215,148 — an increase of $132,285. This is due to additional social worker positions and keeping wages of retirees/resignations the same, said Rosselli.
Benefits are budgeted at $6,204,905 — an increase of $26,534. Medical benefits increased by $128,316 while Public School Employees Retirement System benefits decreased by $85,847. This is the first year in more than a decade that employee contributions have decreased, said Roselli.
Rosselli noted that some of the numbers are expected to change when the state budget is approved.
The fund balance is expected to have $9.5 million, she said.
"We have a very healthy fund balance," she said. "We're very blessed."
Superintendent Dave Campbell praised the spending plan.
"It is a very good budget," he said.
Board President Troy Laudenslager asked about paying down debt, saying he'd rather have no debt and no interest rates.
The board also tabled two agenda items about raising meal and a la carte prices and a new contract with the Nutrition Group, of Danville.
Campbell said prices should not be raised for student meals when the fund balance is $9.5 million.
Director Dennis Erdman said the board discussed in the past that they wanted students to eat and not go hungry. The goal is not to make money on school meals, he said.
The budget must be on display for at least 30 days. The board members will vote on the final budget at 6:30 p.m. May 23.