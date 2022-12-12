SUNBURY — There will be no new tax increase in Sunbury after City Council passed the $4.5 million spending plan for 2023 Monday night.
Council and Mayor Josh Brosious were able to manage the budget, which could also possibly lead to a $75,000 to $100,000 carryover heading into the new year.
Council also passed a new parking meter fee schedule that will take place on Jan. 2.
The fees will include raising the parking meters from 25 cents an hour to 50 cents an hour, while changing the parking lot meters from 75 cents for three hours to 50 cents an hour.
The city will be raising all-day parking passes from $2 to $4 and adding a weekly parking pass to the fee schedule for a price of $15. The passes are good for anywhere in the city, according to Treasurer Kevin Troup.
The next change would be the monthly parking permit fee from $20 to $25 while a yearly pass will go from $365 to $400, under the new fee schedule.
Parking violations are currently $15 but would be raised to $20. Council invested $70,000 into at least 400 parking meters. The city currently has 600 meters. All meters will now include a text-to-pay app for people who wish to pay with a credit card.
Council also accepted a donation of $5,000 by Coal Township resident and former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi.
Clausi said he met with Chief Brad Hare to tour the new police station.
Hare said the two discussed the department still needs a secure fence in the back of the property on Arch Street. Hare said the fencing costs around $25,000 to be installed.
"Mr. Clausi has always been a supporter of law enforcement and when he came to tour the building he asked what we needed," Hare told council. "I explained to him the need to have a fence for security reasons and he decided he wanted to get us started with a donation. We are very grateful."
Clausi gave the check to Brosious and said he not only helps Sunbury but wants to help in areas of the county that are in need.
"A big thank you goes out to Mr. Clausi," Brosious said. "This is a generous donation to the Sunbury Police Department and this is leading by example with continued support for police across the Valley."
Also in attendance Monday was Former Mayor Kurt Karlovich, who was essential in the building of the new police station. He thanked Clausi for the donation.
"Law enforcement personnel deserve the equipment and investment that is required to keep them and the community safe," he said. "So I thank Mr. Clausi for his support."
Brosious also asked council to give full-time employees a $500 bonus and a $300 bonus to part-time employees.
Brosious said he wanted to show city employees they are appreciated.
Council members said they wanted to see what the actual number is for carryover money before making any commitments, but said they would revisit the issue after the new year.
"The employees are the backbone of the city and keep Sunbury operating," Brosious said. "They deserve this bonus because they are the ones keeping taxes down, doing the day-to-day tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible. We need to show them we care."
Council meets again at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 9 inside City Hall on Market Street.