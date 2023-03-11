SUNBURY — Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle and Business Manager Brian Manning are hoping the board of directors agrees to not raise taxes for residents this coming budget season.
Manning and Bendle presented a preliminary budget during a recent school board meting and said it would include an administrative recommendation of no tax increase.
"This budget will require board input, administrative discussion and recommendations but based on current estimates and funding sources a tax increase is not recommended," Manning told the board.
Shikellamy works at around a $51 million budget and Manning told the board in the current plans it would include the addition of one technology assistant position at $38,000, a high school teaching position at $59,727 budgeted salary a pay increase for administration, professional staff (contractual), management employees and teamsters support personnel.
The district will now begin its discussions, which include an April 4, work session discussing building and department budget presentations, an April 20 meeting where the board will take a took at a three-year comparison on the budget, a May 2 meeting to discuss any updates to the proposed plan and a few other meetings before having to legally adopt the spending plan on June 13, according to Manning.
Bendle and Manning also said the district will need to begin to look at in the next five years with some major projects inside the district.
Manning said the Oaklyn Elementary School roof needs to be replaces, as does portions of the high school roof.
Manning said there needs to be a paving project at the high school and other district parking lots, and boilers at the Priestley Elementary School need to be replaced.
Directors sat and listened to the presentation and will now begin the discussions, Bendle said.
The next Shikellamy board meeting will be held on April 4 at the administration building on Packer Island at 7 p.m.