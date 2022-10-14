SUNBURY — The defense of a Shamokin man accused of stabbing another man wants his bail lifted due to a Rule 600 motion.
Arguments were made by Public Defender Gerald Joseph Iwanejko Jr. and the District Attorney's Office on Friday for the bail hearing of Adam Patrick Danaher, 44, of Hillside Avenue, in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. The judge ordered memos to be submitted — 14 days for the Commonwealth and seven days after that for the defense — before a decision is made.
Danaher is accused of stabbing Patrick Kantane on Jan. 21. In addition to attempted homicide, Danaher was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault; one misdemeanor count each of possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. He remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $150,000 cash bail.
Danaher allegedly stabbed Kantane during a fight between the two men in the 100 block of North Beech Street, police said.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth. If a criminal defendant is held in pretrial incarceration for a period exceeding 180 days, they are entitled to immediate release on nominal bail of $1.
