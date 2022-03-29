SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association is soliciting nominations for their Distinguished Alumni Award for 2022.
Since 2014, the association has recognized graduates who have excelled and demonstrated traits exemplifying what it means to be a “Seal for Life.”
Qualities the award seeks to identify through the nomination process are accomplishments and honors earned during their time in high school, exemplary achievements related to their career, personal awards and affiliations, impact on the local and larger communities and demonstrations of leadership and positive role modeling.
Recipients of the award will be publicly acknowledged prior to the Homecoming Football game on Oct. 7 and at the annual banquet to be held Nov. 5.
Nomination forms are available on the Association’s website, selinsgrovealumni.org under the “About Us” tab, by contacting Eric Rowe at start@ptd.net or calling 570-765-8355. The deadline for submission is June 1.