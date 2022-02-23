LEWISBURG — Nominations for the Distinguished Alumni Awards, which are handed out annually by the Lewisburg Area High School Alumni Association, are now being accepted.
Established by the student council in 1992, the alumni group has assisted in the nomination and research process. The nominees are Lewisburg Area High School graduates who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in one’s chosen profession, who have demonstrated unique or unusual service to humanity, or who have demonstrated significant leadership or service to their communities thereby reflecting credit upon themselves and the Lewisburg school system.
To nominate a candidate for this award, anyone may submit the graduate’s name, address, email address (if known), telephone number, year of graduation, and the reason they are qualified for this award with your name to: LAHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 38, Lewisburg, Pa. 17837 or to lhs.alumni@hotmail.com. Photos, newspaper articles and other support data are welcome.
Although the association accepts nominations throughout the year, the deadline for considering the 2022 award applications is March 31.