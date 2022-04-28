MIFFLINBURG — The Clinic for Special Children (CSC), a nonprofit comprehensive medical practice serving children and adults with rare genetic disorders and complex medical conditions, is holding its tenth annual Union County Benefit Auction on June 4 at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.
Handmade quilts, furniture, plants, tools, gift baskets, toys, farm-related items, household items and more will be auctioned. There will also be a silent auction. A variety of food will be available including barbecue chicken and pork, homemade ice cream, hoagies, fresh soft pretzels, fresh baked goods and more.
The family-friendly event runs from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public. Before the auction on June 3, a flower/tool sale and rib dinner will be held from 4–8 p.m. at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction.
The funds raised from the annual benefit auctions and philanthropy make up more than 60 percent of the clinic’s annual operating budget, which allows the clinic to continue to provide affordable, specialized care to children and adults living with rare genetic disease. Each year, six auctions across the country are held to support the clinic. Since 1990, these auctions have raised close to $15 million in support of the clinic’s mission. To view more about the clinic’s 2022 benefit auctions throughout the country, visit ClinicAuctions.org or call 717-687-9407.