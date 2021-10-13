DANVILLE — The Good Samaritan Mission will hold an open house on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its new building and 25 years of serving those in need.
Members of the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce will take part in a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. A tribute to Sandy O’Rourke also is planned, as is a basket raffle fundraiser that will include a YETI Tundra Cooler, Weber Grill, tools, Vera Bradley products, gift cards from Danville businesses and much more.
Light refreshments will be available from 9 a.m. to noon.