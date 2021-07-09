HERNDON – The drilling subcontractor resumed drilling boreholes on June 30 at the mine fire near Herndon, according to a DEP spokeswoman.
Drilling and casing of borehole 10 was completed on July 1. During drilling, a small mine opening was encountered and the temperatures recorded were of a typical mine environment.
Drilling and casing of borehole 11 began on July 6 and was completed the next day. An approximately three-foot mine opening was encountered. No indicators of heat were observed in the abandoned mine slope or any boreholes. Temperatures in the mine slope and boreholes have ranged between the low 40s to low 50s.
After work is completed under the current contract, including site cleanup, grading and seeding, the last phase of emergency work will be bid out to backfill the mine slope and adjacent mine crop falls, DEP said.
— THE DAILY ITEM