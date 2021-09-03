NORTHUMBERLAND — The Norry Block Party on Sunday will be the place to be in the Valley, according to Noelle Long, president of 17857.org.
The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a 5K at King Street Park and then move to the 200 block of Front Street for food, drinks, entertainment, crafts, games and children activities. Four businesses, including main sponsor Pineknotter Brewing Company, will serve alcoholic beverages as part of special approval from Northumberland Borough Council.
"Everybody is going to be there," said Long. "It's going to be a ton of fun for the community with all the proceeds going to the 250th birthday bash for the borough next June."
The street will be blocked off at King and Front and Queen and Front. The borough council earlier this year voted to allow for open containers for the event.
"It is a family-friendly event," she said. "We’re looking forward to having an event available for the community so they can come out and enjoy the food, drinks, music, and activities, while hopefully raising money for our 250th birthday bash. It's making up the last year and half lost for fundraising due to COVID."
Participants can register for the 5K online or on the morning of the event at the King Street Park gazebo. The event starts at 9:30 a.m., will do two loops through town and loop back to the King Street Park. Once the racers cross the finish line, they will get a breakfast beer from Pineknotter Brewing and a donut. Registration fee is $25, said Long.
The block party then will kick off at 11 a.m. and run to 5 p.m. with craft and vendors at the parking lot behind Pineknotter Brewing and a designated kids area with free games and activities.
The Ann Kerstetter Band will play from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Light Up The Moon will play from 3 to 5 p.m. Cass and the Bailout Crew will play from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Kinsey will play from 8 to 10 p.m. There will also be a Hometown Hero banner dedication at 2:30 p.m.
The Kids Zone will include a balloon artist from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., face painting from 3 to 5 p.m., spin art from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and a Glow Dance Party from 8 to 9 p.m. The zone will also be open all day with games like soccer bowling, checkers, Connect Four and tic tac toe.
The food vendors include Goode Food, Troutman's, the No. 1 Fire Company, Big Mambo's, On a Roll, Townside Garden Cafe, Da Big Dogs, Pappy's Kettle Corn and Grindstone Coffee. Get Lit Cigars will also have a stand.
Pineknotter Brewing will have 11 beers on tap, with one brewed specifically for the block party. Big Spring Spirits, Whispering Oak Vineyard and Dalvino Wine Company will also be serving drinks. The 200 block of Front Street will be designated the drinking area, but anyone purchasing drinks must have a wristband to show they are 21 years of age and older.
All entertainment and activities for kids are free, but the food and drinks must be purchased. There is also a 50/50 drawing and apparel for sale, said Long.
There are 28 sponsors, including Pineknotter Brewing Company and Groninger Insurance Company as the main sponsors. The concept of the block party was brought to 17857.org by Pineknotter.
"Pineknotter Brewing was instrumental in coming up with the idea," said Long. "We’ve been working together ever since to bring this to fruition."
Derek Fisher, co-owner of Pineknotter Brewery, said one of the goals for the business is to help improve the downtown and create events for people to go attend.
"We want people to have a place to go," he said.
They are debuting the Block Party American Lager.
"It's our very first lager and we finished at the perfect time," he said. "It's a great, easy-drinking beer for a day outside. People have been asking for a lager for a while and we're excited to introduce it."