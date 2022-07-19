SUNBURY — City firefighters wrapped up operations at the scene of a house fire on North Fourth Street and reopened traffic at about 9:35 a.m. today.
The fire call came in just after 8 a.m. for fire inside a home in the 800 block of North Fourth Street.
Initial reports indicated that smoke was showing from the home. Firefighters remained at the scene for about 90 minutes before most units returned to their stations. No additional firefighting units have been called to assist.
More information will be posted as it becomes available.