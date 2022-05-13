The river bridge and northern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project will be open to the public in July.
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, and Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee via Zoom on Friday. The first contract for the southern section was also awarded this week and work is expected to begin there on Monday.
"It will be open from Route 15, across the bridge, past Ridge Road, up to just before you connect to the existing lanes on Route 147," said Deptula. "It was always the plan sometime in the summer to put traffic on CSVT. The entire project (for the northern section) won't be completed until the end of this year. The contractor (New Enterprise Stone and Lime) is pretty much on schedule."
The contractors will be paving on the mainline of the northern section. Two pavers will be performing echelon paving where two pavers run staggered in adjacent paving passes, said Deptula.
"That will start on Tuesday if the weather holds up," said Deptula.
"They'll be putting a lot of materials for the next couple of weeks. After that, they'll finish up the ramps and some of the acceleration lanes and deceleration lanes. Most of the lights are up. They have to hook the wires up, test them and make sure they're going to work. They're starting to install signs and guide rails. There's a lot of activity on the northern section in preparation to open it for July."
While the road and $156 million river bridge will be open by July, there will be some additional work in the second half of 2022 to have the northern section considered complete, said Deptula.
A crossover just between the northern end of the project and Montandan will be constructed so southbound traffic can crossover into northbound lanes. For a couple of months, there will be a single lane south of Montandon toward the Chillisquaque bridges before the CSVT moves to four lanes, said Deptula.
"The reason we're doing that is so we can realign Route 405 and construct the two southbound lanes from approximately Route 405 to the existing four lanes of (Route) 147," said Deptula. "That work will be performed from July until the end of the year."
Beck said a combined ceremony with public officials and stakeholders will be held in June for the ribbon cutting of the northern section and groundbreaking of the southern section.
For the general public, the northern section will be open on a Saturday to be determined in June where pedestrians and bicyclists can visit the bridge before traffic is allowed on it.
"That's something that's been done on some other new highway projects across the state," said Beck.
"It's something SEDA-COG and others have suggested. We think that's something there will be interest in from the public. It should be a unique recreation experience and a nice opportunity to take a closer look at the monumental project, which wouldn't be possible once it's open to traffic."
More details will be available in June, he said.
Earlier this week, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. If the notice to proceed is finalized on Monday, Trumbell will start construction between the Selinsgrove bypass and Mill Road.
"They'd like to get started on Monday if all goes well and they can coordinate everything," Deptula said. "They'll start with tree cutting and setting up survey throughout the project. They'll have to install erosion controls and access roads to get onto the site. We don't have a schedule from the contractor just yet, but in a few weeks we will know more of their details."
This contract is for earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township.
In addition to five million cubic yards of earthwork, the contract includes the bridge to carry Sunbury Road over the new highway, various stream culverts and drainage features.
It also includes improvements on existing local roads to accommodate the new highway, such as: reconfiguring Park Road, Fisher Road, and Colonial Drive; replacing the Mill Road/App Road/Airport Road intersection with two roundabouts; and a new traffic signal and turning lanes at the Route 204/Mill Road intersection.
Beck said the design team remains busy preparing plans for the other two contracts for the structures and pavements. The second contract will include nine new bridge structures and noise barriers along the highway.
"We anticipate we'll get federal approval to move forward this summer related to proposed noise barriers," said Beck. "That will allow us to prepare plans for noise barriers to be included in that second contract, which will be put out to bid in a couple of years from now."
The CSVT Southern Section will connect Routes 11-15 north of Selinsgrove to Route 15 and the northern part of the CSVT south of Winfield. The project will eventually include an interchange and connector to Routes 11-15 and Route 61 to the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Shamokin Dam.